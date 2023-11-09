Understanding the Impact of Deepfakes and the Role of Social Media Platforms

Recently, a viral deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna, an acclaimed actor, created a stir on social media platforms. In response to this incident, the Centre has sent a reminder to these platforms regarding the legal consequences and penalties associated with the creation and dissemination of deepfakes.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has advised social media platforms to take note of Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This specific section deals with “punishment for cheating personation using computer resource.” According to this provision, individuals who impersonate others using communication devices or computer resources can face imprisonment for up to three years and be subjected to a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

Deepfake technology allows for the manipulation of videos to create highly realistic fake content. In the case at hand, it was revealed that the deepfake video in question actually depicted Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, instead of Rashmika Mandanna. This incident raises concerns about the potential harm and misrepresentation that deepfake videos can cause, particularly for public figures who may have their identities falsely portrayed.

Rashmika Mandanna and various other prominent figures in the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, have expressed their distress over this incident and called for legal action to be taken. They emphasize the misuse of technology and the need to address these issues effectively.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and trust in the digital space. He reiterates the legal responsibility of social media platforms to remove misinformation within 36 hours of being reported, as outlined in the IT rules notified in April 2023. Platforms failing to comply with these rules may face legal consequences under the Indian Penal Code.

Despite the government’s advisory, the deepfake video in question continues to circulate on social media platforms, demonstrating the challenges in effectively addressing and controlling the spread of such content.

