Underrated Shows to Watch on Netflix in October

Are you tired of seeing the same shows on Netflix’s front page? Look no further than these underrated gems that you may have missed. This month, while Lupin, The Fall of the House of Usher, Ballerina, and Elite dominate the conversation, we want to highlight three shows that deserve your attention: Last Chance U, Unorthodox, and Maid.

Last Chance U is a docuseries that follows college football players who must prove themselves at the junior college (JUCO) level in hopes of continuing their football careers. Academic troubles, personal problems, and legal issues have prevented them from achieving their dreams of playing Division I football. For these players, JUCO is their last opportunity. This five-season series takes you behind the scenes of different football programs and offers intriguing stories both on and off the field. It’s a must-watch for football fans and non-football fans alike.

Unorthodox, Netflix’s first-ever Yiddish show, is a gripping drama based on Deborah Feldman’s autobiography. It tells the story of Esty Shapiro, a young Hasidic Jewish woman who escapes her arranged marriage and the ultra-Orthodox community in Brooklyn. Her journey to Berlin is a spiritual and cultural awakening as she discovers a new way of life. This thoughtful and compelling series provides a rare portrayal of a community and features a sensational performance from Shira Haas. With only four episodes, it’s a quick but impactful watch.

Maid is a powerful limited series that follows Alex Russell, a young mother who leaves her abusive boyfriend and becomes a maid to support herself and her daughter. Based on a memoir Stephanie Land, Maid explores the challenges of navigating government assistance and overcoming personal struggles. It’s a story of perseverance and the will to survive. Margaret Qualley delivers a compelling performance as Alex, making this hidden gem series worth your time.

If you’re looking for something different to watch this October, give these underrated shows a chance. Last Chance U, Unorthodox, and Maid offer unique perspectives and captivating stories that will leave a lasting impression.

