Underrated Gems to Watch on Netflix in November

Despite the fierce competition in the streaming industry, Netflix remains the undisputed king, with an astonishing 250 million subscribers worldwide. While shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game dominate the cultural conversation, there are several hidden gems on Netflix that deserve recognition.

If you’re craving something fresh and unique this November, consider diving into these three underrated shows on Netflix: a cyberpunk crime thriller, a heartwarming Christmas adventure, and a thrilling Western drama.

1. Altered Carbon (2018-2020)

Fans of the cyberpunk genre will be enthralled Altered Carbon, a noir crime thriller that takes place 300 years in the future. In this world, humans can store their memories and consciousness in a device called a cortical stack, which can be inserted into any physical body. The story follows Takeshi Kovacs, a former elite soldier, as he investigates a murder and searches for his lost love. With stunning visuals and an engrossing mystery, Altered Carbon is a sci-fi spectacle worth exploring.

2. Dash & Lily (2020)

November is the perfect time to immerse yourself in holiday-themed shows, and Dash & Lily delivers a delightful experience set in New York City during Christmastime. The series revolves around the unlikely romance between Dash, a teenage cynic, and Lily, a hopeless romantic. Through a secret notebook, they communicate and embark on a series of dares, building a deep connection and raising the question of whether sparks will fly when they finally meet. It’s a heartwarming and charming tale that captures the magic of the holiday season.

3. Godless (2017)

For fans of Westerns, Godless is a hidden gem that shouldn’t be missed. Set in a town predominantly ruled women, the series follows Roy Goode, an outlaw on the run from a notorious gang leader. Seeking refuge in La Belle, Roy finds himself entangled in a tale of survival as the town prepares to defend itself against the impending threat. With a stellar cast and gripping storytelling, Godless is a must-watch for Western lovers craving an immersive and compelling experience.

These three shows offer a diverse range of genres and captivating narratives that are often overshadowed more mainstream content. Give them a chance this November and discover the underrated gems that await you on Netflix.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch these shows?

A: All three shows, Altered Carbon, Dash & Lily, and Godless, are available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Are there other underrated shows on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix has a vast library of content, and many hidden gems are waiting to be discovered. Take the time to explore different genres and recommendations to find shows that suit your interests.