Netflix Saves “Warrior” After Max Cancellation

Summary: In a surprising turn of events, the martial arts drama “Warrior” has found a new home after being canceled Max. The show, based on a concept Bruce Lee, will now be available on Netflix, with all three seasons set to debut in February. The cast members have expressed mixed reactions to the cancellation, but series creator Jonathan Tropper and co-executive producer Shannon Lee are optimistic about the show’s future.

After three seasons on Max, “Warrior” was abruptly canceled, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain about the fate of their favorite show. However, Netflix has swooped in to save the day, acquiring the rights to all three seasons and giving the series a new lease on life.

“Warrior” is set in the late 1800s and follows the story of Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who moves to San Francisco and becomes a hatchet man for Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs. The show has garnered a dedicated fanbase and received critical acclaim for its action sequences and engaging storyline.

The cancellation at Max raised concerns about whether the cast members would be able to return for a potential fourth season. However, despite being released from their contracts, the actors, including Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, and Dianne Doan, remain hopeful about the show’s future.

Series creator Jonathan Tropper expressed his excitement about the show’s shift to Netflix, describing “Warrior” as a series that “simply refuses to die.” Co-executive producer Shannon Lee, daughter of Bruce Lee, also shared her optimism, attributing the show’s resilience to her father’s influence and the indomitable spirit behind it.

As the show prepares for its Netflix debut in February, fans eagerly await the continuation of Ah Sahm’s journey and the possibility of a fourth season if the series performs well. The move to Netflix has given “Warrior” a second chance to captivate audiences and solidify its place as a beloved martial arts drama.