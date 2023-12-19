Family Honors Daughter’s Memory through Scholarships

The Hill family of Johnson City, New York, is honoring their daughter’s memory creating scholarships for high school seniors. Olivia Hill, who tragically passed away during a surgery, was a vibrant and talented young girl who loved singing, standing up to bullies, and excelling in her STEM courses.

Olivia was diagnosed with A Chiari 1 Malformation at just 14 months old, a condition where the base of the skull is too small for the brain. Despite undergoing successful surgery in the past, complications arose during her most recent procedure, and Olivia did not wake up. Devastated their loss, the Hill family decided to make a selfless choice – they donated Olivia’s organs, saving the lives of five people.

The decision to donate Olivia’s organs was influenced a conversation the family had before her passing. Olivia had noticed her mother’s driver’s license, which indicated her wishes as an adult regarding organ donation. Olivia expressed her approval, stating that it was a good thing. It was this memory that solidified her parents’ choice to donate her organs and give the “Gift of Life.”

To honor Olivia’s memory and continue spreading positivity, the Hill family established three scholarships for Johnson City High School seniors. Two of the scholarships will be awarded to students in STEM courses who also participate in music, reflecting Olivia’s love for both fields. The third scholarship will be specifically given to a female lacrosse player, as Olivia had a passion for the sport. These scholarships aim to recognize students who embody Olivia’s spirit and honor her legacy.

The family believes that music was the heartbeat of Olivia’s soul. She would wake up singing, go to bed singing, and her joyful spirit resonated through her love of music. Through these scholarships, the Hill family hopes to keep Olivia’s memory alive and bring some joy to others, even as they navigate the challenges of grief.

If you would like to contribute to the scholarship fundraiser, you can reach out to Johnson City High School directly or visit their website for more information. The Hill family’s act of kindness and commitment to making a difference in Olivia’s name serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of love and generosity, even in the face of tragedy.