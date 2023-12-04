A Fresh Take on the Best Christmas Rom-Coms to Watch on Netflix

Can you believe that the countdown to the end of 2023 has begun? As December approaches, the holiday season is on the horizon, bringing with it the joy and magic of Christmas and New Year’s. It’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in festive spirit and indulge in some heartwarming romantic comedies that capture the essence of the season. This curated selection of the best Christmas rom-coms on Netflix is sure to keep you entertained with their uplifting messages and soul-stirring themes.

1. “Holiday Date” (2020)

In “Holiday Date,” Sloane and Jackson, played Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, respectively, find themselves as reluctant participants in holiday festivities. They join forces as “holidates” for various occasions like New Year’s and Valentine’s Day, only to discover that pretending to be a couple comes with unexpected complications. Will they succumb to the magic of the season and find true love? Stream “Holiday Date” on Netflix to find out.

2. “A California Christmas” (2020)

“A California Christmas” takes us on a journey of unexpected romance between Joseph and Callie. When Joseph, born into privilege, arrives at Callie’s farm to convince her to sell, he finds himself mistaken for a ranch hand. As he gets closer to Callie and her family, he falls head over heels, jeopardizing his mission. This PG-13 romantic comedy offers a charming twist on the classic Hallmark Christmas movie formula. Add “A California Christmas” to your holiday watchlist on Netflix.

3. “The Princess Switch” (2018)

Vanessa Hudgens shines in this delightful Christmas rom-com. Playing dual roles, she breathes life into Stacy, a hardworking baker from Chicago, and Lady Margaret Delacourt, a soon-to-be princess. When the two discover their striking resemblance, they switch lives and find themselves entangled in a charming love triangle. “The Princess Switch” combines elements of “The Parent Trap” with a dose of holiday cheer. Stream it on Netflix for a heartwarming and magical experience.

These festive romantic comedies capture the spirit of Christmas and invite us to believe in the power of love during the holiday season. So grab a warm mug of cocoa, snuggle up under a cozy blanket, and let Netflix transport you to a world of romance, laughter, and holiday cheer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can you recommend any feel-good romantic comedies to watch during the holiday season?

A: Absolutely! Some of the best romantic comedies on Netflix perfect for the holiday season include “Holiday Date,” “A California Christmas,” and “The Princess Switch.”

Q: Are these movies suitable for the whole family?

A: While “A California Christmas” has a PG-13 rating and pushes the envelope a bit more, all three movies mentioned in this article are generally family-friendly and suitable for a cozy movie night.

Q: Where can I stream these movies?

A: All three movies, “Holiday Date,” “A California Christmas,” and “The Princess Switch,” are available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Are these movies only set during Christmas?

A: Yes, these movies revolve around the holiday season and incorporate Christmas themes, making them perfect for getting into the festive spirit.