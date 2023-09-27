The Portland Trail Blazers Should Trade Jrue Holiday After Blockbuster Three-Way Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have recently completed a massive three-way trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, acquiring Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and future draft picks. However, it would be wise for the Blazers to re-trade Jrue Holiday to a contender in order to maximize their return and kickstart a rebuild.

Reason 1: Jrue Holiday can start a bidding war

While it may seem odd to trade Damian Lillard, a 33-year-old point guard, for another 33-year-old star point guard in Jrue Holiday, the reality is that trading Lillard for young talent and valuable draft picks would have been a difficult task. Acquiring Holiday provides the Blazers with a more attractive asset to re-trade, as his contract is not burdensome and his defensive skills can benefit any title contender.

As a valuable third option on a championship team, Holiday’s ability to contribute both on and off the ball makes him an appealing trade target for teams looking to win now. The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers are all potential trade partners for the Blazers, who can continue to acquire assets through subsequent trades.

Reason 2: Jrue Holiday would impede Scoot Henderson’s development

By re-trading Jrue Holiday, the Blazers can create opportunities for Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons to take on ballhandling responsibilities and establish themselves as the backcourt of the future in Portland. While Holiday could potentially fit alongside these young players due to his versatility on defense, it is crucial for Henderson to gain on-ball experience and become a leader from day one.

Both parties would benefit from parting ways quickly. Holiday should be competing for championships at this stage in his career, and babysitting a young backcourt during a rebuilding season offers him no personal gain. The risk of keeping an unhappy veteran around outweighs any potential rewards, making it essential for the Blazers to prioritize Henderson’s development.

Reason 3: The Blazers need a full rebuild and youth movement

The current Blazers roster is not capable of competing for a championship. While Ayton’s arrival provides an upgrade over Jusuf Nurkic, the Western Conference is highly competitive, and the Blazers lack the star power and depth necessary to make a deep playoff run. Therefore, it is crucial for the Blazers to focus on building a team around Henderson and acquiring assets through draft picks and controllable young players.

Trading Holiday presents the best opportunity for the Blazers to obtain more of these valuable assets. They must acknowledge their inability to contend in the competitive Western Conference and fully embrace a youth movement. By making the right moves now, the Blazers can position themselves as genuine contenders in the future, rather than remaining trapped in mediocrity.

