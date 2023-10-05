Multi-Vehicle Crash in Azusa Leaves Three Dead, Including a Pedestrian

In a tragic incident on Wednesday afternoon, three individuals lost their lives, including a pedestrian, in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Azusa. The Azusa Police Department received numerous emergency calls at approximately 4 p.m., prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered a collision involving two motorcycles and five other vehicles. Initial findings from the investigation suggest that both motorcycles were traveling at high speeds along Arrow Highway when they struck the other vehicles at the intersection with Cerritos Avenue.

The impact of the crash propelled one of the motorcycles into the air, tragically colliding with a pedestrian in the vicinity. Lt. Jake Bushey confirmed that two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene paramedics, while the pedestrian was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries later on.

Although it remains uncertain whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident, Bushey emphasized that excessive speeds were a contributing factor. As authorities continue their investigation, the intersection of Arrow Highway and Cerritos Avenue will remain closed throughout the night.

This devastating accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to speed limits and exercising caution on our roads. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.

Definitions:

1. Azusa – A city located in Los Angeles County, California, United States.

2. Pedestrian – An individual who travels on foot, often walking.

3. Motorcyclist – A person who operates a motorcycle, a two-wheeled motor vehicle.

4. Paramedic – A specialized medical professional who provides emergency medical care in critical situations.

Sources:

– Azusa Police Department