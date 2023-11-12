Upgrade Your TV Experience with Affordable 4K Models

Looking to enhance your home entertainment setup? With a competitive market filled with various models, 4K TVs are now more accessible than ever. And with the end of the year approaching, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of multiple promotions, such as those available on the Électro Dépôt website. Most products can be delivered directly to your doorstep, but if you have a store nearby, you can also opt for free in-store pickup.

Indulge in Big-Name Brands at Small Prices

Experience larger-than-life entertainment without breaking the bank with the Samsung 65TU7025. This 65-inch (163 cm) 4K TV is ideal for movie nights with friends and family. The Crystal Display technology ensures stunning image quality with a wide range of vibrant colors. You can bring home this Samsung 4K TV for just 649 euros.

Looking for premium quality and a larger screen? Électro Dépôt also offers the LG 60UQ8100 4K TV. Featuring a 60-inch (152 cm) LED panel, this TV showcases the brand’s expertise with its α5 Gen5 AI 4K processor, delivering a sensational viewing experience. The LG 4K TV is currently priced at 599 euros on the Électro Dépôt website.

Lastly, if you prefer an affordable 4K TV, consider the Hisense 43A6K. This 43-inch (108 cm) TV comes equipped with the VIDAA operating system, transforming it into a Smart TV. Access popular applications like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video right from your TV screen. The Hisense 4K TV is currently available for just 279 euros on the Électro Dépôt website.

Frequently Asked Questions

