WhatsApp Business Platform Upgrades: In-App Shopping, New Payment Models, and Verified Businesses

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, is expanding its capabilities on the WhatsApp Business Platform to provide businesses with even more options for engaging with customers and driving sales. Currently, businesses can set up profiles, use quick automatic responses, and promote sales with dynamic product lists and rich media. However, Meta, the parent company behind WhatsApp, is introducing new features to enhance the business experience on the platform.

One of the new features is Flows, which will allow businesses to offer customers a more comprehensive shopping experience directly within the WhatsApp app. Customers will be able to access rich menus to book appointments, choose seats on transportation, opt into promotions, and personalize products. These interactive menus will appear as pop-ups within the chat window, enabling customers to take action without leaving the app.

Another significant development is the expansion of WhatsApp Pay. While users in Singapore and Brazil can already make payments to businesses within the chat, WhatsApp has announced that users in India will soon have the ability to add items to their cart and select their preferred payment method from supported networks or credit and debit cards. With over 500 million users in India, this expansion marks a significant step toward global adoption of the service.

To ensure customers can trust the businesses they interact with on WhatsApp, Meta is implementing a business verification system. Verified businesses will display a Meta Verified badge, offering customers confidence that they are engaging with legitimate organizations. Verified businesses will also gain access to premium features, such as multi-device support and a custom WhatsApp page that can be searched through the web.

Meta plans to test the Meta Verified feature with small businesses before rolling it out to the wider WhatsApp Business Platform user base.

These upgrades highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to providing businesses with the tools and features they need to connect with customers and drive success. With in-app shopping, new payment models, and business verification, WhatsApp is solidifying its position as a go-to platform for business communication and interaction.

Sources:

– Maria Diaz/ZDNET