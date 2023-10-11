Three New Netflix Shows with Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Ratings

If you’re looking for some new shows to watch on Netflix, but you’re not sure where to start, the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes is a great resource to consult. They have a rating system that aggregates reviews from critics to determine how well-received a show is. Recently, there have been three new Netflix shows that have earned a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first show on the list is “Lupin” season 3. This season follows the story of gentleman thief Assane Diop, who is in hiding after being framed for murder. Separated from his ex-wife and son, he grapples with the decision to leave France and start a new life. However, his plans are interrupted when he encounters ghosts from his past that threaten his future. With 7 episodes in its third season, “Lupin” is a thrilling and mysterious show to binge-watch.

Next up is “Castlevania: Nocturne.” Set during the French Revolution, the show depicts a battle between counter-revolutionaries and vampires. To prevent the world from being taken over bloodthirsty vampires, Caribbean sorceress Annette enlists the help of legendary vampire hunter Richter Belmont and revolutionary leader Maria Renard. With its mix of action, horror, and drama, this 8-episode series is a must-watch for fans of the “Castlevania” franchise.

Finally, “Dear Child” is a German miniseries adapted from the best-selling novel “Liebes Kind.” The show follows investigators as they try to connect a present-day search with a decade-old missing persons case. It delves into the terrifying story of a woman and her two children who were held captive in a windowless prison an unknown captor. With its gripping plot and exciting twists, this 6-episode drama/thriller is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

These three shows have all received perfect ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that they are well worth watching. So if you’re in need of some new Netflix recommendations, be sure to check out “Lupin” season 3, “Castlevania: Nocturne,” and “Dear Child.”

