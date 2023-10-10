New Netflix Documentaries Offer Compelling Stories Worth Watching

As I get older, I find myself more inclined to spend my time streaming Netflix movies and documentaries rather than trying out new series that might be canceled early. Movies and documentary series offer a shorter time commitment and often provide fascinating content that keeps me engaged. Netflix documentaries in particular have been consistently delivering intriguing material.

Throughout 2023, Netflix has released documentaries that have reintroduced us to celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Anna Nicole Smith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bill Russell, and Sylvester Stallone. These documentaries have also explored diverse topics such as the Pornhub story, the beauty of our planet Earth, and exciting sports stories in golf and professional racing.

In October, Netflix has added more compelling documentaries to its catalog. One notable title is “Camp Courage,” a 31-minute story that revolves around a young Ukrainian girl named Milana and her grandmother, who attend a summer camp in the Austrian Alps. The film showcases their journey to overcome fear and climb a mountainous summit. Although set against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine, “Camp Courage” focuses on the resilience of families affected war and their struggle to rebuild.

Another exciting documentary series released this month is “Life on Our Planet.” Produced Silverback Films and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, this 8-episode series explores the staggering number of species that have come and gone throughout Earth’s history. With 99% of all species no longer existing, “Life on Our Planet” delves into the stories of these lost species, while also offering stunning visuals through its partnership with Industrial Light & Magic.

Lastly, “Get Gotti” is a three-part docuseries that chronicles the rise and fall of John Gotti, the boss of the Gambino crime family. Produced the creators of Netflix’s “Fear City,” this series takes us into the world of organized crime in 1980s New York. As Gotti becomes the most powerful man in the city, law enforcement and prosecutors strive to bring him down.

Overall, these new Netflix documentaries provide viewers with a range of captivating stories to engage with. Whether exploring the resilience of war-torn families, the wonders of our planet’s history, or the gripping world of organized crime, these documentaries offer hours of entertainment and knowledge.

Sources:

– Netflix