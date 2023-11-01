Three Netflix Comedies to Watch if You Loved “Old Dads”

If you enjoyed the hilarious and relatable comedy series “Old Dads,” then get ready to laugh your socks off with these three Netflix comedies that will scratch that same itch. Each of these shows explores different aspects of life, relationships, and the challenges of navigating modern society with wit and humor.

1. “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (2017)

“The Meyerowitz Stories” is a heartwarming and funny film that follows the lives of three adult siblings as they navigate their complicated relationship with their father’s declining health. With outstanding performances from Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler, this movie strikes a perfect balance between outright comedy and emotional depth. Noah Baumbach’s sharp and incisive script will leave you both laughing and reflecting on the meaning of family.

2. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2021)

In this animated gem, a quirky family finds themselves humanity’s last hope against an alien invasion. However, the real heart of the story lies in the father-daughter relationship and the need for connection in an increasingly disconnected world. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” combines sharp humor with stunning animation and explores the challenges of generational gaps in a heartfelt and empathetic way. Prepare for a thrilling and laughter-filled adventure that will resonate with viewers of all ages.

3. “Me Time” (2022)

Get ready for a wild ride with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart in “Me Time.” This comedy follows two best friends who have grown apart, but when Hart’s character has some free time, he decides to join Wahlberg for an epic night of debauchery. “Me Time” showcases the undeniable chemistry between the two leads and balances hilarious moments with a genuine exploration of friendship. Be prepared for non-stop laughs, outrageous shenanigans, and a heartwarming story at its core.

So, if you are looking for more laughter and comedy after binging on “Old Dads,” these three Netflix shows will surely deliver. Each brings a unique perspective on relationships, family dynamics, and the hilarious chaos of everyday life. Grab your popcorn and get ready for a laughter-filled marathon!

—

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are these comedies similar to “Old Dads”?

Yes, these comedies capture the same essence of relatable humor and explore various aspects of life, relationships, and navigating the modern world.

2. Can I watch these shows with my family?

Yes, these shows are suitable for different age groups. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is an animated film that can be enjoyed the whole family.

3. What makes these comedies stand out?

Each of these comedies offers a fresh perspective, clever writing, and a balance of humor and emotional depth. They tackle relatable themes in a way that will leave you both laughing and reflecting on life.