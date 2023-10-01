Netflix Premieres Reptile: A Throwback Neo-Noir Crime Thriller

Netflix has recently released the highly anticipated crime thriller, Reptile, co-written Benicio del Toro, Benjamin Brewer, and directed Grant Singer. The film takes inspiration from neo-noir movies of the 1990s and early 2000s, with a dark and twisted plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

The story follows Detective Tom Nichols, played Benicio del Toro, as he investigates the brutal murder of Summer Elswick, portrayed Matilda Lutz. The prime suspect is Summer’s boyfriend, Will Grady, played Justin Timberlake. However, as the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear that there are multiple male suspects with connections to Summer’s life.

Beyond the murder case, the film delves into the complex dynamics of Detective Nichols’ personal life. His wife, Judy Nichols, played Alicia Silverstone, adds depth to the storyline, with secrets and revelations that challenge the detective’s perception of reality. As the plot thickens, Tom’s life begins to crumble before his eyes.

With its gripping narrative and engaging twists and turns, Reptile is predicted to become one of Netflix’s most popular movies. Once viewers have experienced the thrills of Reptile, there are three more movies recommended for fans of the genre.

The Little Things (2021) is a psychological thriller that revolves around the pursuit of a serial killer. Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon, portrayed Denzel Washington, becomes obsessed with proving the guilt of a suspect, played Jared Leto, even after the case is no longer under his jurisdiction.

Gone Baby Gone (2007), directed Ben Affleck, is a gripping mystery about the search for a missing child. Private investigator Patrick Kenzie, played Casey Affleck, uncovers a web of secrets and deception as he delves into the case, exposing the dark underbelly of his local community.

The Killer Inside Me (2010), based on Jim Thompson’s novel, features Casey Affleck as Deputy Sheriff Lou Ford, a psychopathic lawman who is willing to do anything to hide his true nature. As Ford’s crimes escalate, he becomes entangled in a dangerous game of deceit and violence.

These three films, along with Reptile, offer an immersive experience into the world of neo-noir crime thrillers. Whether it’s unraveling complex mysteries or exploring the depths of the human psyche, these movies are sure to captivate and entertain audiences.

