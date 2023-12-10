New Year’s Apocalypse: Three Films to Watch in 2023

Summary: As the year 2023 comes to a close, Netflix presents its post-apocalyptic drama, Leave the World Behind. Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, the film follows a couple and their children on a vacation that takes a dark turn when unexpected visitors arrive. To continue exploring the genre, here are three other films released in the past five years that delve into the world after it all falls apart.

A Silent Catastrophe: A Quiet Place (2018)

In this gripping film directed John Krasinski, humanity is under attack from sightless aliens. The Abbott family, led Krasinski and Emily Blunt, struggles to survive living in near-silence. When faced with the imminent arrival of a new member and the haunting loss of their youngest child, the Abbotts find themselves in a desperate battle for survival. Watch A Quiet Place on Paramount+ to experience a world where even a whisper can mean instant death.

The Unforeseen Journey: How It Ends (2018)

When disaster strikes, Will Younger, played Theo James, is stranded far from home. With the only hope of reuniting with his pregnant girlfriend lying in driving cross-country, Will teams up with his girlfriend’s father, portrayed Forest Whitaker. As they navigate a crumbling society filled with dangerous individuals, their unlikely bond grows amidst the chaos. Witness the unpredictable and treacherous journey in How It Ends, streaming on Netflix.

A Decisive Dilemma: Knock At the Cabin (2023)

M. Night Shyamalan helms this suspenseful thriller featuring Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint as part of a mysterious group of strangers. The lives of married couple Eric and Andrew, along with their daughter Wen, are upended when the strangers invade their cabin, taking them hostage. These enigmatic individuals claim that sacrificing one of the family members will prevent the apocalypse. As tensions rise, the cabin becomes a battleground for life and death decisions. Find out who will make the ultimate sacrifice in Knock At the Cabin, now available on Prime Video.

Welcome the new year with adrenaline-pumping post-apocalyptic films like Leave the World Behind. These three movies offer different perspectives on survival, love, and sacrifice in the face of the unknown. As the world around us changes, these films remind us to appreciate the present and cherish our resilience in the midst of chaos.