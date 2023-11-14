Exploring the Mind of a Killer: The Success of David Fincher’s Latest Film on Netflix

David Fincher’s latest film, “The Killer,” has become a sensation on Netflix in the US, quickly claiming the top spot and garnering praise from viewers. The film stars Michael Fassbender as a cold and calculating hitman with a love for The Smiths, embarking on an international game of cat-and-mouse after narrowly escaping death. With its nail-biting storyline and tense action sequences, “The Killer” is captivating audiences and is poised to dominate Netflix’s Top 10 movies chart.

In an interview with Netflix, Fincher shared his fascination with exploring the inner psyche of someone who makes a living through killing. He wanted to delve into how the protagonist justifies his actions, even if others may perceive them differently. This exploration of the dark side of revenge and the discomfort it brings seeks to involve viewers fully in the narrative.

As we celebrate the success of “The Killer,” it’s worth reminiscing about other Netflix movies centered around professional killers. Here are a few recommendations for fans of the film:

1. Kill Boksoon: While Netflix has found more success with Korean TV shows, “Kill Boksoon” is an exception. This movie follows a single mother who desires to leave her life as a hired killer. However, when she breaks one of her employer’s rules during her final job, a wave of killers is sent after her.

2. Polar: In this 2019 film, Mads Mikkelsen portrays Duncan Vizla, also known as The Black Kaiser. As a member of an assassin organization nearing retirement age, Duncan finds himself targeted for elimination his employer. Reluctantly drawn back into the game, he faces an army of younger, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to silence him.

3. Kate: “Kate” stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a badass assassin in a neon-soaked cityscape reminiscent of a video game. After being lethally poisoned during her last job, Kate has 24 hours to uncover the identity of her killer and seek revenge. This action-packed film features Yakuza, Woody Harrelson, and a relentless two-hour blood-soaked adventure.

“The Killer” and these recommended movies demonstrate the allure of exploring the world of assassins and the complex psychology that drives them. With each film offering a unique take on the genre, viewers are in for a thrilling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

