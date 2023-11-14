The Killer: A Riveting Thriller Dominating Netflix

David Fincher’s latest film, The Killer, has taken the Netflix streaming platform storm, currently ranking at #1 in the US and garnering rave reviews from audiences. Michael Fassbender’s spellbinding performance as a cold and calculated hitman with a penchant for The Smiths has captivated viewers, making it a must-watch movie of the year.

The film delves into the inner psyche of a professional killer, exploring how he justifies his actions and challenges the audience’s perception of revenge. Fincher, in a recent Netflix interview, expressed his fascination with the complex character, describing him as a mix between James Bond and a Home Depot employee—an unconventional twist on the typical assassin archetype.

From nail-biting storylines to tension-filled action sequences, The Killer offers a gripping experience for viewers. With its overwhelming success, it is predicted to dominate Netflix’s upcoming Top 10 movies chart.

In light of this thrilling film, it’s worth reminiscing about other Netflix movies that delve into the lives of professional killers. Here are some recommendations for fans of The Killer seeking similar content:

Kill Boksoon

While Netflix has found greater success with Korean TV shows, Kill Boksoon stands out as an exceptional Korean film. It follows the story of a single mother who desires to escape her career as a hired killer. However, during her final job, she breaks a significant rule, setting off a wave of relentless assassins pursuing her.

Polar

A 2019 action-packed thriller, Polar stars Mads Mikkelsen as Duncan Vizla, also known as The Black Kaiser. As a seasoned assassin nearing retirement, he becomes targeted his own organization, forcing him to confront a younger generation of ruthless killers. Against his will, Vizla is drawn back into the dangerous world he thought he had left behind.

Kate

Featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a formidable assassin, Kate takes place in a visually stunning, neon-soaked cityscape reminiscent of a video game. After being fatally poisoned during her final mission, Kate has 24 hours to trace her orders and exact revenge before the poison takes its toll. The film promises two hours of relentless, blood-soaked action, alongside the presence of Yakuza and Woody Harrelson.

With its chilling storyline and impressive performances, The Killer is a must-watch thriller that showcases the depth and complexity of the assassin genre.