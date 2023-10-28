Implications of Facebook Blocking Canadian News Content: A Call to Negotiate Fair Terms

The decision made Facebook to block Canadian news content from its platform nearly three months ago has sparked a contentious debate over the role of tech giants in supporting news outlets. This move was in response to the passing of Bill C-18, which aimed to require major digital platforms, specifically Google and Facebook-owner Meta, to share a portion of their ad revenue with Canadian news providers.

Alistair MacGregor, member of parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford’s New Democratic Party (NDP), believes that the government should stand firm against the hard bargaining tactics of social media companies. MacGregor emphasizes that while the removal of federal government advertising dollars from Meta and Google was a step in the right direction, additional measures should be taken. For instance, he suggests leveraging a provision in the income tax act to prevent the deduction of expenses related to advertising on internet-delivered media. This, according to MacGregor, indirectly subsidizes Google and Meta.

One of the concerns raised MacGregor is the potential for less credible and unchecked sources to fill the void left reputable news outlets on social media platforms. The spread of disinformation and misinformation can have dire consequences, as it can quickly permeate online spaces. As negotiations between the federal government and Meta continue, MacGregor emphasizes the importance of finding a resolution that ensures the presence of credible news sources on social media platforms.

While the situation remains challenging, MacGregor draws upon the example set Australia in dealing with similar legislation. He believes that standing up to the dominance of big tech companies is crucial to protect the interests of news organizations in Canada. With a few months remaining before Bill C-18 takes effect, active negotiations are ongoing. It is hoped that the Liberal government will hold firm in its commitment to securing a fair deal for Canada’s news organizations in these discussions.

