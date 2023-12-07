Manatees Rescued and Moved to New Facilities After Viral TikTok Video

In a heartwarming turn of events, three manatees have been relocated to new facilities following a viral TikTok video that sparked public concern. The drone footage showed one manatee, Romeo, swimming alone in a small pool away from visitors at Miami Seaquarium. The video quickly gained traction on social media, leading to public outcry and prompting action to ensure the well-being of the manatees.

On Tuesday, Romeo and his companion, Juliet, were transferred from the marine-life park on Key Biscayne to ZooTampa at Lowry Park. The Zoo expressed its gratitude to all organizations involved in the operation and emphasized its commitment to helping Florida’s wildlife. Simultaneously, another manatee named Clarity was moved from Miami Seaquarium to SeaWorld Orlando. Although Clarity is currently in critical condition, she is stable and receiving round-the-clock care at SeaWorld. The park’s veterinary and manatee specialist care team is conducting a thorough evaluation of her health to provide the best possible treatment.

While Clarity’s future remains uncertain, SeaWorld expressed cautious optimism about her recovery. Once she is in better health, wildlife authorities will assess her case and determine the most suitable placement for her at another facility. The manatees’ relocation was carried out at the request of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This heartwarming rescue effort showcases the compassion and dedication of the teams involved in safeguarding Florida’s wildlife. Additionally, it highlights the power of social media in driving awareness and prompting action when animals’ well-being is at stake. With over 50 manatee rescues already conducted SeaWorld this year, it is clear that these organizations are committed to protecting and conserving these gentle marine creatures.