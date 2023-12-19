Snapchat’s Subscription Revenue Surpasses Expectations

A recent analysis of app store data reveals that Snapchat’s subscription product has garnered significant success, generating a monthly revenue of $22 million. While initial skepticism surrounded the value of the subscription, the data indicates that users are finding worth in the offering. Snapchat’s conversion mechanism or the genuine perception of value has contributed to this positive outcome, which is expected to bolster the company’s financial performance.

Google’s Gemini Outperforms GPT-4 in Language Learning Models Competition

Google’s launch of Bard’s Gemini, a competitor to OpenAI’s GPT-4, has surpassed industry benchmarks, marking a notable turning point in the development of language learning models (LLMs). This outcome suggests that the construction of LLMs may be easier than previously believed, leading to their potential commoditization. Moving forward, the value in this field is predicted to shift towards the application layers, as indicated in an upcoming annual letter experts in the industry.

Rental Prices Experience Sluggish Growth in the US

After a period of significant inflation in rental prices throughout 2021, growth has moderated in 2022 and is projected to be the lowest in the past five years. This data challenges the accuracy of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in capturing rental inflation. In fact, the stagnation in rental prices suggests the possibility of deflation in this sector. This finding provides valuable insights into the dynamics of the rental market and contributes to the ongoing discussion on CPI’s reliability.

