The Easiest Coconut Fudge Recipe You’ll Ever Make

If you’re a fan of coconut flavor, then this creamy coconut fudge is a must-try. With just three simple ingredients and no need for a candy thermometer or stove, it’s incredibly easy to whip up. Perfect for parties, events, or as a thoughtful handmade gift, this fudge is sure to be a hit.

To make this delicious treat, you’ll need white chocolate chips, condensed milk, and unsweetened shredded coconut. The white chocolate chips form the rich and creamy base of the fudge, while the condensed milk keeps it soft and smooth. The unsweetened shredded coconut adds a burst of coconut flavor and texture.

Start melting the white chocolate chips until smooth, then mix in the condensed milk. Stir in the unsweetened shredded coconut until everything is well combined. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and pour the fudge mixture into it, spreading it evenly. For an extra festive touch, sprinkle more coconut on top. Place the pan in the freezer until the fudge is firm to the touch. Once set, bring it to room temperature before slicing and serving.

For the best results, use fresh white chocolate chips that haven’t been previously opened. Older or opened chips may not melt as well, affecting the texture of the fudge. Additionally, using unsweetened shredded coconut is recommended to balance out the sweetness of the fudge.

This coconut fudge is not only delicious but also relatively low in carbohydrates, with each serving containing an estimated 121 calories and 16g of net carbs. However, please note that these nutritional values are approximate and may vary. If you have specific dietary concerns or restrictions, it’s always best to consult a certified nutritionist or doctor for accurate information.

Indulge in the sweet and tropical flavors of this easy coconut fudge recipe. With its creamy texture and rich coconut taste, it’s sure to become a new favorite for coconut enthusiasts and fudge lovers alike. Enjoy!