Tracey Cunningham Reveals Celebrity Hair Transformations for 2024

In the world of celebrity hair transformations, Tracey Cunningham is the go-to colorist for A-listers. From Kim Kardashian’s iconic blonde moment to Emma Stone’s recent color swap, Cunningham’s expertise is in high demand. At the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet, she once again showcased her talent, and there’s no doubt she’ll continue to work her magic throughout the awards season.

One of Cunningham’s notable transformations was with Emma Stone. Just a few weeks ago, Stone was sporting a blonde look, but after her appearance on Saturday Night Live, she decided to switch things up and go for a vibrant red. Cunningham used Redken’s Shades EQ, a professional hair gloss, to achieve the desired color. Instead of lightening the hair, she opted to enhance the blonde with a gloss treatment. It took a few tries to get the perfect shade, and Cunningham even provided Stone with gloss treatments for at-home use to maintain the richness of the color. Stone wanted a darker red, and with the help of Olaplex home treatments, Cunningham plans to enhance the color even further for the upcoming Critics’ Choice Awards.

Another celebrity who sought Cunningham’s expertise was Riley Keough. Although details about the transformation were not disclosed in the original article, it is safe to assume that Cunningham worked her magic to create a stunning look for Keough at the event.

Tracey Cunningham’s work is not confined to just one technique or trend. Her ability to adapt to her clients’ desires while incorporating the latest hair trends sets her apart. As the awards season continues, we can expect more jaw-dropping transformations from Cunningham as she continues to redefine celebrity hair.