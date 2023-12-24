Top Tips for Perfecting Your Holiday Glam Makeup

Summary: Get ready to rock the holiday season with the perfect glam makeup that complements your festive ensemble. From blush to eyeshadow and lips, here are some top tips to help you plan your holiday looks and steal the spotlight at any event.

1. Blush: Embrace the “Cold Girl Makeup” trend from last year sporting a flushed makeup look that exudes winter realness. Apply extra blush on your cheeks and nose for a perfect beauty beat that pairs well with any outfit. Take it a step further and you might just win the ugly sweater contest!

2. Eyeshadow: When it comes to eyeshadow, balance is key. Avoid overwhelming your makeup choosing bold or muted shades that complement your overall look. Soft pink, silver, and light metallic green are great options for a casual ensemble, while brown eyeshadow in the crease adds elegance to a formal event. Remember, less is more when it comes to eyeshadow details.

3. Lips: Achieving a bold red lip that lasts through holiday feasts can be a challenge. Start using a purple-berry lip liner instead of your usual brown liner to add dimension to your lips. Apply red lipstick and gently blot using a tissue for a finished look. For extra ease and shine, apply red lip gloss after lining your lips.

Inspiration: Makeup is an art form that allows your creativity to shine. Use these tips as a starting point and find inspiration from Instagram influencers like Lori Harvey, Jackie Aina, and Makeup Shayla. Remember, your glam makeup should enhance your overall look without overpowering your outfit.

Whether you’re attending a festive party or spending time with loved ones, these tips will help you perfect your holiday glam makeup and make a lasting impression. Don’t forget to follow MEFeater on social media for more makeup tips and updates.