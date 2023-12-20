Achieve a Successful Career with an Associate Degree: Three High-Paying Job Options

Obtaining a rewarding career doesn’t always require exorbitant student debt or a lengthy university education. In today’s job market, employers are placing more emphasis on skills and competency rather than degrees. As a result, individuals with only a high school diploma or an associate degree have numerous opportunities available to them.

An associate degree is a two-year course that can be completed online at a community college or a four-year degree institution. It serves as a stepping stone between a high school diploma and a full bachelor’s degree.

Here are three high-paying jobs that you can pursue with just an associate degree:

1. Air Traffic Controller: Air traffic controllers ensure the safety of aircraft monitoring and coordinating their movements. They collaborate with safety teams, alert pilots of weather conditions, and direct aircraft on the ground and in the air. To become an air traffic controller, in addition to an associate degree, you need to complete training at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and possess good physical stamina and health.

2. Dental Hygienist: If you’re interested in dental care but don’t want to become a dentist, consider becoming a dental hygienist. Dental hygienists educate patients on oral hygiene, perform procedures like teeth polishing and X-rays, and handle administrative tasks. To become a dental hygienist, you need at least an associate degree in dental hygiene, along with a valid license and accreditation from the Commission On Dental Accreditation (CODA).

3. Engineering Technician: As an engineering technician, you will support main engineers in designing equipment and systems, ensuring site safety, and conducting product testing. You may also use computer-aided design and drafting (CADD) equipment. To qualify for this role, you should have an associate degree in engineering technology or a related field. Additional licenses or certifications may be required.

These three jobs offer attractive salary ranges, ranging from $56,513 to $104,681. However, it’s important to note that salaries are based on U.S. jobs and may vary.

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, the path to a successful career doesn’t always require taking the traditional route. With an associate degree and the right skills, you can pave your own unique path towards a well-paid and fulfilling career. Remember to develop both technical and soft skills to increase your earning potential and thrive in your chosen field.