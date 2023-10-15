Three TV Shows to Watch on Tubi: Hannibal, Spartacus, and Hell’s Kitchen

Looking for some must-watch TV shows on Tubi? Look no further. Tubi, one of the best free ad-supported streaming services (FAST) out there, offers a wide selection of movies and shows. Here are three TV shows that you should definitely check out on Tubi.

First up is “Hannibal,” a psychological horror-thriller series that aired from 2013 to 2015 on NBC. Created Bryan Fuller, “Hannibal” stars Hugh Dancy as FBI special investigator Will Graham, who is recruited Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) to help investigate a serial killer. To better understand the killer’s tendencies, Will seeks the help of the enigmatic Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), not knowing that Lecter is a serial killer himself. “Hannibal” is a bold and gripping show that takes inspiration from Thomas Harris’s iconic novels and offers new and compelling storylines.

Next on the list is “Spartacus,” a historical drama series set in the Roman Empire. The show follows the story of the Thracian gladiator Spartacus, who leads a slave uprising against the Roman Empire. Starring Andy Whitfield and later Liam McIntyre as Spartacus, the series showcases the gladiatorial battles in the arena and Spartacus’s fight for freedom. “Spartacus” is a solid representation of an important time in history, and the intense battles will surely keep you entertained.

If reality cooking competitions are more your cup of tea, then “Hell’s Kitchen” is the show for you. Hosted celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, “Hell’s Kitchen” has been dishing out insults and intense challenges to chefs for nearly 20 years. The goal is simple: be the last chef standing. Ramsay’s fiery temperament and sharp-tongued insults have become iconic in the culinary world. If you enjoy cooking shows with a side of drama and plenty of memorable Ramsay quotes, then “Hell’s Kitchen” will not disappoint.

So, whether you’re into psychological thrillers, Roman history, or culinary competitions, Tubi has you covered with these three TV shows. Grab your popcorn and start streaming!

