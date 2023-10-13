Exploring New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation Primary

In a recent Reddit “Ask Me Anything” exchange on the site’s politics subreddit, Steven Porter, a reporter for the Boston Globe, answered questions about New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation 2024 presidential primary. Here are some key takeaways from the conversation.

One user asked about the strategy of having Democratic voters switch their party affiliation to participate in the Republican primary, and whether this could lead to a competitive primary rather than a coronation for former President Donald J. Trump. Porter explained that while some former Democrats and undeclared voters could rally behind a non-Trump candidate, the number of Democratic voters who switched parties was relatively small. Only about 2 percent of the state’s electorate dropped their Democratic affiliation the deadline. As of now, Trump holds a 30-point lead among likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire.

Another user inquired about the significance of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary to the voters on the ground. Porter noted that while the primary is considered a benefit to New Hampshire’s politicians, the level of voter engagement is debatable. Less than a quarter of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire have attended an in-person event with any candidate thus far. However, a majority of Republicans and independents in the state support the law that requires the primary to be first.

Lastly, a user questioned why a small state like New Hampshire receives so much attention and engagement from politicians when larger states like Texas could benefit from the same attention. Porter explained that the small size of New Hampshire makes it easier for candidates to visit all of its counties, meet voters face-to-face, and engage in direct interactions without needing a massive budget. However, the question of whether New Hampshire “deserves” this privilege remains a topic of controversy.

While some argue that New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status allows for a more intimate and personal campaign experience, others question whether the state truly “deserves” this distinction. Regardless, it is clear that New Hampshire’s primary holds significant weight in the political landscape, and its tradition continues to be scrutinized.

