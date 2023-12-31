Three Terrifying Horror Movies on Netflix to Scare You into 2024

Looking to start the new year with a good scare? Forget about the usual rom-coms and comedies typically associated with New Year’s Eve movie marathons. Digital Trends has curated a list of three horror movies on Netflix that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you ring in 2024.

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

If you’ve never been a fan of the Insidious franchise, think again. The latest installment, Insidious: The Red Door, brings back the beloved Lambert family from the first two films. The story revolves around the family’s reunion and their battle against the Lipstick-Face Demon, who aims to claim Dalton’s unique ability to astral project. Director Patrick Wilson, who also stars as Josh, effectively stages scenes that will send chills down your spine. One unforgettable sequence has Josh trapped in an MRI machine, an experience that still gives viewers the creeps. Start the new year watching characters confront their past traumas in a terrifying showdown with demons.

The Strangers (2008)

When The Strangers was first released in 2008, it was just another horror movie. However, over the years, its reputation has grown, and for good reason. Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman deliver exceptional performances as a couple fighting for their lives against three masked attackers at their vacation home. What makes The Strangers so effective is its focus on the unknown. There are no explanations, and the violence is random and shocking. As we anticipate the release of three new Strangers films in 2024, now is the perfect time to revisit or discover the original that will leave you haunted long after the credits roll.

Lights Out (2016)

If you enjoyed the 2023 movie The Boogeyman, then Lights Out should be on your watchlist. This traditional horror movie utilizes effective jump scares and a truly terrifying premise. Rebecca, haunted an invisible entity in her childhood, discovers that her younger brother is also experiencing unexplained events. Both siblings must survive in the face of an entity that thrives in total darkness. Lights Out may rely on genre tropes, but it executes them in a slick and chilling manner. While it may not be the greatest movie ever made, it certainly excels in its ability to scare you well. Say goodbye to sickly sweet rom-coms and hello to a heart-pounding New Year’s Eve with Lights Out.

For more horror flick recommendations, be sure to check out the best horror movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Get ready to start 2024 with a fright!