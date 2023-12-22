Florida Cities Among the Best Places to Live in the United States

A recent report Money has ranked three Florida cities among the top 50 “best” places to live in the United States. The rankings were based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and future prospects.

Tampa, Florida was ranked at number nine on the list. The report highlighted Tampa as a “rare combination of action-packed and affordable.” With a median home sales price of about $381,000, Tampa offers one of the most affordable housing markets among the top-ranked cities. The city’s vibrant Ybor City district offers a bustling nightlife scene, and popular spots like Angry Chair Brewing and Taco Bus attract young residents. However, the downsides of living in Tampa include traffic congestion and the sweltering, hurricane-prone summers.

Altamonte Springs, located about 30 minutes from Disney World, ranked at number 33 on Money’s list. The city was described as not overly busy and offered a pretty average cost of living compared to other ranked places. Altamonte Springs also boasted a high graduation rate of nearly 93%, providing its residents with a good mix of recreation and education. The absence of a state income tax in Florida was another advantage for residents of Altamonte Springs.

Sarasota, referred to as a “paradise for beach, culture, and wildlife lovers” Money, secured the 43rd spot on the list. The city offers beautiful sandy beaches like Siesta Key and Longboat Key, where sea turtles lay their eggs every year. Arts enthusiasts can enjoy the Ringling Museum, which houses pieces from renowned artists like Peter Paul Rubens. However, the median home sale price in Sarasota was noted to be over $568,000, making housing expensive in the area. The population in Sarasota tends to be older and less diverse compared to neighboring Tampa.

These rankings indicate that Florida is home to cities that offer a combination of affordability, cultural attractions, and natural beauty, making them desirable places to live for those seeking a high quality of life.