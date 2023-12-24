Florida Cities Among the Best Places to Live in the US

A recent report Money ranked three Florida cities among the best places to live in the United States. The study considered factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and future prospects to determine the top 50 cities in America.

Tampa, Altamonte Springs, and Sarasota were the Florida cities that made the list. Atlanta, Georgia took the top spot as the best place to live due to its thriving job market and focus on equality.

Money described Tampa as a city that offers a unique blend of excitement and affordability. The report mentioned that the median home sales in Tampa are relatively low, around $381,000. The city is known for its vibrant nightlife in the Ybor City district and popular spots like Angry Chair Brewing and Taco Bus.

Altamonte Springs, located just 30 minutes from Disney World and an hour from the beach, was also recognized for its livability. Money noted that the city doesn’t feel overly busy, and the cost of living is average compared to other places on the list. Altamonte Springs also boasts a high graduation rate of nearly 93% and offers a good mix of recreational and educational opportunities.

Sarasota, on the other hand, was described as a paradise for beach lovers, culture enthusiasts, and wildlife admirers. The city offers beautiful sandy stretches on Siesta Key and Longboat Key, along with attractions like the Ringling Museum. However, the homes in Sarasota are quite expensive, with a median sales price over $568,000.

While these Florida cities offer many advantages, there are also some downsides to consider. Tampa has high traffic and a sweltering climate in the summer, while Sarasota tends to have an older population and less diversity compared to neighboring Tampa.

Overall, with their unique features and attractions, Tampa, Altamonte Springs, and Sarasota stand out as great places to live in Florida. Whether you’re seeking a vibrant city atmosphere, a family-friendly community, or coastal living, these Florida cities offer something for everyone.