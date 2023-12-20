Fast-Food Workers Arrested for Organized Theft Ring

According to recent reports, three employees at a fried chicken restaurant in Tucson, Arizona have been arrested for their involvement in a complex theft ring. The investigation began after the police became aware of potential trafficking activity related to stolen goods, which employees of the restaurant were reportedly paying known shoplifters for.

The Tucson Police Department, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the affected business, launched a year-long joint operation to uncover the full extent of the theft ring. Through extensive surveillance and investigation, they discovered that the employees were reselling the stolen items from their own homes and through an online marketplace. Investigators also identified two addresses where the stolen property was being stored.

The operation came to a conclusion on November 29 when search warrants were executed at the restaurant and the employees’ homes. As a result, thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including tools, clothing, shoes, diapers, and electronics, were recovered.

The three individuals, Lydia Grijalva-Velasquez, Fabian Rodriguez Rios, and Francis Sophia Vasquez, were subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen property. They have been booked into the Pima County Jail, and court dates for their cases have yet to be scheduled.

The Tucson Police Department expressed gratitude towards their federal and local partners for their support in combating this criminal activity. The investigation into the theft ring is still ongoing, as law enforcement agencies work to ensure the safety and security of businesses and consumers alike.

It is important to note that this incident does not reflect the actions of all fast-food workers, as the vast majority are honest and hardworking individuals.