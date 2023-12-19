Exciting Music Festival Set to Take Over Charlotte

An electrifying three-day music festival will grace the streets of Charlotte in 2024, promising a spectacular showcase of diverse musical talents. Aptly named the “Harmony Harmony Music Festival,” this extravaganza will take place from May 3-5 in Uptown’s vibrant First Ward. With over 40 artists scheduled to perform across multiple genres and generations, attendees are in for a treat.

While the headliners are yet to be announced, anticipation is building as fans eagerly await the big reveal next week. Tickets will be available for purchase starting December 14 at 8 a.m., offering a range of options to suit all preferences and budgets. From the standard General Admission (GA) pass to the exclusive Super VIP experience, festival-goers can choose an experience that suits them best.

The festival’s organizers, Southern Entertainment Co-Founder and Partner Bob Durkin, express their excitement at bringing this long-time dream to life. With an estimated turnout of 90,000 attendees, the Harmony Harmony Music Festival is set to make a significant economic impact, projected to surpass $30 million in its inaugural year.

In addition to the mesmerizing sounds of these talented artists, attendees can also look forward to an array of culinary delights, cultural exhibitions, captivating art displays, and immersive experiences. Charlotte Center City Partners and Music Everywhere CLT are deeply committed to fostering the growth of Charlotte’s music scene, and this festival represents a meaningful step towards achieving that goal.

As the countdown to the festival begins, speculation mounts about the headliners. According to Durkin, fans can expect some legendary names and iconic performers to grace the stage, showcasing the best of the business. The Harmony Harmony Music Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience that will solidify Charlotte’s reputation as a thriving hub for music and culture.

Visit the official festival website for more information on the event and ticket purchasing options. Get ready for an extraordinary musical journey that will leave your heart singing and your toes tapping.