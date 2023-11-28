WhatsApp: Beyond In-App Ads, Tapping into Messaging for Brands

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp remains one of the most popular apps in the world, despite its relatively smaller presence in the United States. While the long-anticipated in-app ads have not yet materialized, social media marketers see untapped potential on the platform.

Rather than focusing solely on in-app ads, experts believe that messaging, which is WhatsApp’s core feature, holds the greatest potential for brands to connect with users. Social media strategy director Grace Hoy emphasizes the importance of leveraging WhatsApp’s messaging capabilities to engage with niche communities. Brands can create and invite users to these communities, fostering two-way conversations and providing real-time feedback on campaigns.

However, building and maintaining these communities on WhatsApp does come with moderation challenges. Establishing a direct line of communication with users opens the possibility of an influx of messages that require careful management.

Unlike other platforms where content can easily be repurposed, gaining a strong presence on WhatsApp requires consistent attention and dedication to nurturing communities. Although businesses can set up accounts for customer support and sales, community building remains the primary avenue for brands to stay active on the app.

Despite the demand for in-app advertising, WhatsApp’s emphasis on encryption and privacy complicates the implementation of targeted ads. WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy has been a defining aspect of the app, making it difficult for advertisers to serve advertisements within direct messages without contradicting the platform’s promise of data security.

Monica Tailor, McCann’s chief social marketing officer, highlights the conflict between encryption and advertising, stating that WhatsApp’s reputation as a secure channel could be compromised if users question how ads are being targeted. This raises concerns about brand reputation and user trust, particularly if ads were to appear within private conversations.

While marketers await the arrival of in-app ads, exploring the messaging capabilities of WhatsApp and nurturing communities allows for meaningful engagement with users.