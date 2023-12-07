Health Inspections Reveal Multiple Violations in Central Florida Restaurants

Summary:

Recent health inspections conducted the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation have led to the closure of three restaurants in Central Florida. Violations ranging from rodent activity to improper food storage and handling were discovered, raising concerns about public health and safety. While some violations were resolved through follow-up inspections, others required additional action before reopening. These incidents highlight the importance of maintaining strict standards in the foodservice industry to prevent the spread of illnesses and ensure the well-being of customers.

Brevard County:

Marmalade, located at 1256 Rockledge Blvd. in Rockledge, was shut down on November 28th due to 254 violations, including the use of soiled equipment, improper food storage, rodent activity, and incorrect food temperatures. Although subsequent inspections revealed improvements, the restaurant still requires a follow-up inspection before resuming operations.

Apollo Diner on West Hibiscus Blvd. in Melbourne was also closed on November 29th. Inspectors discovered 16 violations, including rodent activity and unsanitary practices the serving staff. However, after a second inspection confirmed compliance with health standards, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Seminole County:

Miyako Sushi, located at 2871 Clayton Crossing Way #1087 in Oviedo, faced closure on November 30th due to 14 violations, including improper food separation, roach activity, and excess sanitizer concentration. Fortunately, a second inspection on the same day revealed that the violations had been addressed, enabling the restaurant to meet inspection standards and continue operating.

The high number of warnings and complaints in Orange County raises concerns about food safety practices in the area. Proper handling, storage, and hygiene protocols must be strictly followed to prevent health risks and avoid business closures.

These incidents serve as a reminder to restaurant owners and staff about the importance of maintaining clean and sanitary conditions. Regular inspections help identify potential risks and provide an opportunity for improvement. By prioritizing public health, the foodservice industry can keep customers safe and avoid disruptions to their operations.