Three Action Films to Watch on Netflix in October

Looking for some action-packed entertainment on Netflix this October? We’ve got you covered with three must-watch films that are sure to satisfy any action lover.

First up, we have “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (2011), a game-changer for the Mission: Impossible franchise. In this installment, the focus shifts from espionage and spy stories to gravity-defying stunts and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. When Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF agency are falsely accused of a bombing, they must go rogue to stop the next attack and clear their name. This film is best known for the unforgettable scene where Cruise scales the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, making it onto our list of incredible stunts in movies.

Next on the list is “The Woman King” (2022), a historical epic directed Gina Prince-Bythewood. Set in 1823, the film tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female army of warriors who protect the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Led General Nanisca (Viola Davis), the Agojie face a new enemy when Portuguese slave traders join forces with their rivals, the Oyo. This film pays homage to the epic genre and showcases strong female characters in a way that Hollywood rarely does.

Last but not least, we have “Batman Begins” (2005), the first installment in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. This film takes us back to the beginning, exploring the origins of Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) and his transformation into Batman. After the death of his parents, Bruce leaves Gotham but returns years later fully trained the League of Shadows. However, he rejects their ideology of destruction and instead embraces his own form of justice as Batman, embarking on a mission to save Gotham from its criminal underworld.

So, if you’re in the mood for some thrilling action films, be sure to add “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “The Woman King,” and “Batman Begins” to your Netflix queue this October. Get ready for heart-pounding stunts, epic battles, and captivating storytelling that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

