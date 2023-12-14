Top Action Movies to Stream on Netflix This Month

Looking for some action-packed entertainment? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of three must-watch movies on Netflix this month that will satisfy your craving for adventure and thrills.

1. “The Dark Crusade” (2022)

Warner Bros. Pictures

If you thought you missed out on “The Dark Crusade” in theaters, fear not! This DC superhero film, directed Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, is now available to stream on Netflix. Set two years after Batman’s crime-fighting journey begins, he faces his most formidable nemesis yet – The Riddler (played Paul Dano). With the help of Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and James Gordan (Jeffrey Wright), Batman must unravel cryptic clues to save Gotham City from The Riddler’s reign of terror.

2. “Beverly Hills Force” (1984)

Paramount Pictures

Transport yourself back to the ’80s with this classic buddy cop film starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy shines as Axel Foley, a quick-witted Detroit cop who ventures to Beverly Hills to avenge his friend’s murder. As he clashes with local authorities, Foley teams up with detectives John Taggart (John Ashton) and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) to bring down a powerful drug kingpin. Prepare for laughter, action, and a dose of ’80s nostalgia!

3. “Zombie Heist” (2021)

Netflix

From the mind of visionary director Zack Snyder comes “Zombie Heist,” an adrenaline-fueled horror thriller set amidst a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former mercenary, is lured back into action a lucrative offer – retrieve $200 million from a casino vault before it gets nuked the military. With a team of skilled individuals, Ward embarks on this daring mission against insurmountable odds. Get ready for heart-pounding suspense and intense zombie slaying!

So grab your popcorn, buckle up, and prepare for a cinematic adventure like no other. Whether you’re a fan of superheroes, ’80s classics, or thrilling zombie flicks, Netflix has got you covered with these action-packed movies. Don’t miss out on the excitement – start streaming today!