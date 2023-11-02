New Case of Dengue Fever Confirmed in Long Beach, California

A recent case of dengue fever has been reported in Long Beach, California, marking the second such case in the state that did not involve travel outside of the United States. City officials made the announcement, assuring residents that the infected individual has already recovered and that there are no other suspected cases.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness, similar to yellow fever and West Nile virus. The virus is transmitted when a mosquito, specifically the Aedes species, infected with dengue bites a human. Although the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services has not found any mosquitoes carrying the virus, it is essential to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

In the United States, dengue fever is relatively uncommon, with most people contracting it while traveling abroad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the disease is prevalent in Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Islands, where approximately 4 billion people live in areas at risk of dengue transmission.

Globally, an estimated 400 million people become infected with dengue each year, resulting in approximately 100 million cases of illness and 40,000 deaths from severe cases. However, in the U.S., there have only been 1,437 confirmed cases this year, as of October 25th, with the majority of cases occurring in Puerto Rico.

Symptoms of dengue fever typically include a high fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches. While there is no specific cure for dengue, most individuals recover within two weeks. Severe cases of the disease are rare.

To prevent further spread of the virus, Long Beach officials are working diligently to reduce mosquito breeding and control mosquito populations. Residents are advised to take precautions using mosquito repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, eliminating standing water on their properties, and maintaining their swimming pools and other water features.

By following these preventive measures and staying informed, residents can help reduce the risk of contracting dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in their community.

