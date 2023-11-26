New Title: Unleash the Full Potential of Whatsapp: Hidden Features and Tricks

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has become an indispensable part of people’s daily lives, boasting a staggering 2.7 billion monthly active users worldwide. While most users are familiar with the basics of messaging and sending voice notes, WhatsApp offers a plethora of additional features that can enhance your messaging experience. In this article, we will explore some of these hidden WhatsApp tricks and delve into the most important customization options.

WhatsApp: Blue Ticks and Last Seen

Since 2014, blue ticks in a WhatsApp chat indicate that the recipient has read your message. While this feature is useful for delivering non-urgent messages, it can also lead to expectations of immediate responses. Fortunately, there is a way to disable the read receipts to avoid such situations. Simply navigate to Settings > Account > Privacy and disable the “Read Receipts” option. Keep in mind that doing this, you won’t be able to see if others have read your messages either. Additionally, in the same menu, you can choose to hide your “Last Seen” status from others, allowing for more privacy. However, it’s important to note that your online status will still be visible, except for the specific time of your last WhatsApp usage.

WhatsApp Trick: Reading Messages Stealthily

For those times when you want to read messages without triggering the blue ticks, there’s a clever trick. With the read receipts enabled, you can still read messages without the sender knowing simply viewing them from the notification panel. This way, the blue ticks won’t appear, as they are only triggered when the message is opened within the app itself. Keep in mind that longer messages may get cut off in the notification, so you may need to open the app for a complete reading experience.

WhatsApp continues to evolve and offers numerous features to enhance communication. By utilizing these hidden tricks, you can customize your WhatsApp experience and use the app to its full potential. Stay connected and explore all that WhatsApp has to offer!