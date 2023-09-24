New Helpline Resources for Mental Health Support

In the search for mental health support, several helpline resources are available to guide individuals and connect them with the appropriate assistance they need. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) helpline, offering information and referral services, can be contacted at 1-888-950-6264. This helpline is a valuable resource for those seeking guidance and information related to mental health conditions.

Another noteworthy helpline is the SAMHSA National Helpline, which focuses on substance abuse. By calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357), individuals can access a network of resources and find the necessary support to overcome substance abuse challenges.

GoodTherapy.org is a global association of mental health professionals committed to promoting safe and effective therapy practices. With members from more than 25 countries, GoodTherapy.org aims to reduce harm in therapy and ensure individuals receive the help they need in a safe and supportive environment.

It is important to seek professional guidance when dealing with mental health concerns. These helpline resources provide a lifeline for individuals who may be struggling and offer a starting point for finding appropriate care and support. Remember, reaching out for help is a sign of strength, and these helplines are here to assist you or someone you know in navigating the path towards better mental health and well-being.

