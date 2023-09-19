The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste: TikTok Users Swear By It

TikTok’s influence in the world of cleaning products has been undeniable. One product garnering much attention and positive reviews is The Pink Stuff cleaning paste. Users are raving about its effectiveness in removing stains and dirt from various surfaces.

One TikTok user exclaimed, “The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything.” Many users express their loyalty to the brand, vowing never to use any other cleaning product again.

For one parent, The Pink Stuff proved to be a savior when their child drew with red crayon all over a stairwell wall. Despite trying various cleaning solutions, nothing seemed to work. However, after using The Pink Stuff with a sponge and some elbow grease, all traces of the crayon were gone in just 10 minutes. The paint remained intact, making it a true miracle worker.

It is worth noting that The Pink Stuff may work better on certain colors than others. The user mentioned that while it successfully removed most of the blue crayon from their white art table, a faint stain remained. Nonetheless, they were impressed with the results, considering it a significant improvement from before.

If you’re curious to try out The Pink Stuff for yourself, it is available for purchase on Amazon for $5.97.

