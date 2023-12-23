Increase in Illegal Fishing Activity Detected off South Texas Coast

Summary: Authorities successfully intercepted and detained 20 fishermen from Mexico involved in illegal fishing off the South Texas coast on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department collaborated to locate five illegal fishing boats and confiscate 2,640 pounds of illegally caught fish. The detained fishermen were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for processing while the boats and fishing gear were seized. The collaboration between local, state, federal, and international partners reflects the determination to combat illegal activities affecting marine resources, the economy, and the environment. The intercepted fishing boats, known as lanchas, are typically used to transport illegal drugs or fish near the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity or illegal fishing they witness in either state or federal waters.

Title: Escalation in Unauthorized Fishing Incidents Detected off South Texas Coast

Authorities have recently noticed a concerning rise in illegal fishing activities along the South Texas coast. On Saturday, the combined efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department led to the discovery and subsequent detainment of 20 fishermen from Mexico. These individuals were found aboard five illegal fishing boats that had caught an alarming 2,640 pounds of fish in violation of fishing regulations.

In a synchronized operation, Coast Guard crews from South Padre Island and Corpus Christi successfully located four lanchas, a type of small fishing vessel, north of the Maritime Boundary Line. On these boats alone, authorities seized approximately 2,090 pounds of illegally caught red snapper. Sixteen individuals were apprehended at this stage.

Additionally, an Air Station Corpus Christi crew later detected another lancha crew north of the Maritime Boundary Line and promptly alerted Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. This vessel was found to be carrying 550 pounds of illegally caught red snapper, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

Following their arrest, all fishermen were transported ashore and handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further processing. The fishing boats, alongside all related gear, were confiscated the authorities.

Illegal fishing activities have grave consequences, including the depletion of natural resources, economic disruption, and threats to marine environments. Coast Guard Capt. Hans Govertsen, Commanding Officer of Air Station Corpus Christi, expressed the importance of collaboration with local, state, federal, and international partners in curbing these illicit operations.

Lanchas are notorious for their role in transporting illegal drugs or fish near the U.S.-Mexico border due to their compact size of approximately 20 to 30 feet. These vessels are capable of traveling at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, making them agile and evasive.

To combat illegal fishing effectively, authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or illegal fishing. If witnessing such activity in state waters (from land to 9 miles offshore), citizens can contact “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME (4263). For incidents occurring in federal waters (up to 200 miles offshore), individuals should reach out to the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.