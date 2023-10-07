The police take action against those posting objectionable comments against judiciary on social media

The State government of Andhra Pradesh has directed the police to register cases against individuals who have been allegedly posting objectionable comments against the judiciary on various social media platforms. In the span of one month, 26 cases have already been registered the police.

The accused individuals are being charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, or place of birth; selling or offering for sale printed or engraved substances containing defamatory matter; intentional insult with the intent to cause a breach of peace; and making or circulating false statements, rumors, or information with specific intent.

A majority of the accused individuals were associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). After their arrest and subsequent release on bail, derogatory comments against judges were posted on various social media platforms. Superintendent of Police, P. Joshua, stated that so far, five individuals who posted messages against judges have been booked and produced in court. One accused individual arrested the Pedana police has been remanded to judicial custody.

The police have issued a stern warning that they will take strict action against anyone posting derogatory remarks on social media groups. This crackdown on objectionable comments aims to uphold the sanctity and respect for the judiciary system.

Source: The Hindu