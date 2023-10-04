In a world increasingly driven technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to captivate people’s attention. The recent Made Google event in New York City showcased new products, with AI featuring prominently. However, this focus on AI has also sparked concerns about the potential consequences of intelligent non-human programs becoming sentient.

Generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard have garnered particular attention, as they can answer questions on a wide range of topics, even though some responses may be inaccurate due to outdated information. Despite the convenience of AI-enhanced search engines and chatbots that can complete tasks, the fear of AI becoming sentient and taking over the world persists.

Snapchat’s My AI, powered Open AI’s ChatGPT, experienced an incident a few months ago when it posted its own story featuring images of a wall and a ceiling. This unexpected behavior unsettled users, leading to queries such as “How to get rid of Snapchat AI,” which is among the second most Googled AI-related queries globally with over 25,000 searches per month. Similar questions like “How to delete Snapchat AI” are asked about 6,000 times per month.

The most frequently asked question regarding AI on Google is “What is AI?” with an average of 143,000 monthly searches. On the other hand, around 15,000 individuals search for information on “How to get my AI on Snapchat.” These statistics come from AI Hungry, a website that offers information on AI usage. Their analysis of Google search data reveals the top 10 questions related to AI and their respective monthly search volumes.

The curiosity surrounding AI is evident, as people seek to understand what AI is, how it works, and how they can integrate it into platforms like Snapchat. However, concerns about AI’s potential dangers persist, illustrated the significant number of searches related to removing or deleting AI from Snapchat.

Source: AI Hungry (search volume data from Ahrefs.com)