25 Witnesses in Election Subversion Case Against Trump Withheld Information, Prosecutors Allege

Federal prosecutors have revealed that 25 witnesses in the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump have withheld information and evidence from investigators asserting attorney-client privilege. Special counsel Jack Smith’s office filed a court document stating that these witnesses include “co-conspirators, former campaign employees, the campaign itself, outside attorneys, a non-attorney intermediary, and even a family member of the defendant.” The witnesses were not named in the filing, and it remains unclear whether the investigators were able to obtain the information despite the privilege claims.

The special counsel’s office is now requesting that Judge Tanya Chutkan order Trump to formally declare whether he intends to argue in trial that he was following the advice of his attorneys. Prosecutors argue that this would trigger additional discovery in the case and potentially expose Trump’s communications with his lawyers to scrutiny. The former president and his attorneys have indicated that they plan to use this defense strategy, as they have claimed in media interviews that Trump was charged with following the advice of his attorneys after the 2020 election.

It has also been requested that special protections be placed on information about prospective jurors due to concerns about Trump’s social media posts and his history of using social media as a weapon of intimidation. Prosecutors expressed worries about the potential influence of Trump’s social media research on potential jurors, given his past behavior of publicly attacking court staff and the issuance of threats his supporters towards those involved in his legal troubles.

Prosecutors are urging Judge Chutkan to send a questionnaire to potential jurors prior to the trial, allowing both sides to screen individuals in advance of the jury selection process. This would help identify any biases or conflicts of interest that may impact the trial proceedings.

Definitions:

– Attorney-client privilege: A legal principle that protects confidential communications between an attorney and their client from being revealed in court or other legal proceedings.

Sources: CNN