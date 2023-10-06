New and Improved Icebreaker Pop: The Answer to Your Ice-Making Problems

Are you tired of dealing with leaky and smelly ice trays in your freezer? Look no further than Icebreaker Pop, a game-changing product that will revolutionize the way you make ice. Created Texas-based small business Icebreaker, this innovative ice-making device is designed to make your life easier and more convenient.

Icebreaker Pop was founded in 2020 Kim Jensen, a Danish engineer. It has quickly gained popularity among those seeking a hassle-free ice-making experience. This compact device eliminates the need for traditional ice trays and ice makers, making it perfect for those with limited freezer space or no ice-making capabilities.

Using Icebreaker Pop is simple and straightforward. All you need to do is fill it with water, ensuring not to overfill it as it expands when it freezes (thank you, Physics!). Once filled, seal the top and place it in the freezer. After freezing, gently crack the ice pressing down on the device’s sides and then pull it apart using the handles. What you are left with is 18 clean ice cubes that dispense from the opening, reducing the need to touch the cubes before adding them to your glass.

Not only does Icebreaker Pop provide a convenient ice-making solution, but it also boasts a sleek and modern design. Made up of three easy-to-clean pieces, this device is a breeze to wash thoroughly. Available in five different colors, Icebreaker Pop is both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

Customers are raving about Icebreaker Pop’s performance. Leah Koepp shares her positive experience, saying, “We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes. Very happy with this product!”

Say goodbye to the frustrations of traditional ice-making methods and embrace the simplicity and convenience of Icebreaker Pop. Purchase your own Icebreaker Pop on Amazon for just $19.99+ and say hello to effortless ice-making.

