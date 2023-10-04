Fly By Jing: Adding a Spicy Kick to Your Favorite Dishes

Fly By Jing is a small business that offers a wide selection of delicious sauces, dumplings, and spices. One of their most popular products is the Fly By Jing chili crisp, which has gained significant attention on platforms like TikTok. This chili crisp has been praised many, including my colleague Britt Ross, who absolutely loves it.

Fly By Jing’s chili crisp is a condiment that can transform any dish into a flavor-packed sensation. Its unique feature is the perfect balance between heat and flavor. Unlike many other spicy sauces, the chili crisp manages to deliver a kick without overpowering the entire dish. The deep savory flavor is derived from a combination of ingredients such as fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed.

Users have found creative ways to incorporate the chili crisp into their meals. From roasted vegetables to noodles, seafood to popcorn, the possibilities are endless. It has become a go-to pantry staple for those seeking to add an extra touch of excitement to their dinner. Surprisingly, some even claim that it can be used as an ice cream topping!

Fly By Jing offers the chili crisp in two sizes and an extra spicy version. You can find it on Amazon for $11.99 or directly on the Fly By Jing website for $15. This Asian woman-owned small business has made a name for itself delivering high-quality products that are loved food enthusiasts across the globe.

In conclusion, Fly By Jing’s chili crisp is a game-changer for anyone seeking to elevate the flavors of their favorite dishes. Experience the perfect blend of heat and flavor adding this amazing condiment to your meals. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

– Chili Crisp: A condiment that combines spicy chili peppers with other flavorful ingredients to create a versatile and delicious topping for various dishes.

– Pantry Staple: An essential item or ingredient that is regularly stocked in one’s pantry for everyday cooking and meal preparation.

