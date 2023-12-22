Marie Urich’s Enchanting Christmas Wonderland Captivates Lewisberry

Marie Urich has been captivating the residents of Lewisberry, York County, with her dazzling Christmas display at 235 Krone Rd. for an astounding five decades. What initially started as a modest decoration effort her and her sister has evolved into a spectacle of lights and holiday cheer that has taken over not only the yards of both her and her neighbor’s homes but the interior of her house as well. Urich’s daughter, Caroline Garner, explains, “It grew over the years and just got out of control.”

Amidst the festive wonderland, Urich’s favorite feature is the collection of adorable snowmen that adorn her den. Visitors who stop to marvel at the radiant lights can catch a glimpse of these lovable snowmen from the window. A captivating walkway guides guests to the backyard, where a mesmerizing assortment of reindeer, Santas, trees, and snowmen await. The display is a testament to Urich’s unwavering love for Christmas and her commitment to spreading joy.

However, Urich’s display is not just about delightful aesthetics. The family has chosen to use this remarkable attraction to contribute to a cause close to their hearts. Garner explains, “My husband’s dad was in the Army. My dad was in the Navy, and we figured this would be a good charity to give back to the community. Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.” Visitors to the display are encouraged to make a donation to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, a charity that supports injured veterans.

To experience Marie Urich’s awe-inspiring Christmas wonderland, make your way to Krone Rd. from Wednesday to Sunday, between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Donations can be made dropping cash or checks into a designated box at the site. Prepare to be enchanted and uplifted the magical display while contributing to a worthy cause that helps those who have bravely served our country.