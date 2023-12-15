Title: Celebrity-Inspired New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas for 2024

Summary: Get ready for the most stylish New Year’s Eve yet with these celebrity-inspired outfit ideas. From Taylor Swift’s sparkly dress to Kendall Jenner’s favorite brand, here are 25 options to ensure you start 2024 in style.

Reformation: Stars like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner have been rocking Reformation styles all year. For a New Year’s-ready look, try their sparkly dress.

Spanx: Put a festive spin on the beloved Spanx pants with a comfy velvet version.

Dôen: Invest in new wardrobe staples with versatile and silky dresses from Dôen, a brand loved Swift, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Rock the silver trend of 2023 with wide-leg pants that are currently on sale for 50% off.

Anthropologie: Blazers with structure and over-the-top sleeves were a hit in 2023. Add glam to the look with a velvet blazer like this one from La Superbe.

H&M: If you’re spending New Year’s Eve with family, check out H&M for sparkly everyday outfits.

Nordstrom: Let feathers fly with playful pants from L’Agence for a fun and unique New Year’s Eve look.

J.Crew: Consider adding J.Crew’s off-the-shoulder top to your wardrobe, whether you’re going for a dressy or casual look.

Miss Circle: From party looks to sleek jumpsuits, Miss Circle has show-stopping styles to choose from for ringing in the new year.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Grab attention with geometric Cult Gaia heels inspired the Times Square ball.

BaubleBar: Accessorize your New Year’s Eve outfit with budget-friendly bling from BaubleBar, a favorite of Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, and Katie Holmes.

Net-a-Porter: Get a luxe look with celestial-themed minidresses inspired Taylor Swift’s birthday outfit, available in more affordable versions.

Free People: Look party-ready in Free People’s aptly named bodysuit, available in various shades.

Jenny Bird: Add a touch of gold with a choker from Jenny Bird, a favorite among celebrities.

Hill House Home: Opt for a sparkling take on the signature nap dress from Hill House Home to combine comfort and party vibes.

Everlane: Start the year in style with heeled snakeskin booties from Everlane, known for their timeless pieces.

Good American: Look for sparkle-embellished styles from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand, including show-stopping jeans and bejeweled blouses.

Sam Edelman: Shine from top to toe with Sam Edelman’s kitten heels.

JW Pei: Get the woven look of Bottega Veneta bags at a more affordable price with JW Pei’s handbag, available in silver, black, and cream.

Forever 21: Put your own spin on Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st birthday dress with an under-$100 sparkly style from Forever 21.

PatBo: For a star-studded New Year’s Eve look, opt for a dress from PatBo, a favorite among celebrities.

House of CB: Embrace the festive spirit with a cropped cardigan in festive red from House of CB, perfect for both holiday parties and end-of-year celebrations.