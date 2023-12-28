Stars Born in 1974 Who Will Turn 50 in 2024

As we enter the year 2024, a number of beloved stars are reaching a milestone – they will be turning 50! Let’s take a look at some of the talented individuals born in 1974 who will be celebrating their golden birthday this year.

Ed Helms, known for his roles in “The Office” and “The Hangover Trilogy,” will blow out 50 candles on January 24. Joining him is Christian Bale, who made a name for himself as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. Bale’s big day is on January 30.

Olivia Colman, the award-winning British actress recognized for her work in “Broadchurch” and “The Crown,” will also be turning 50 on January 30. Seth Green, the Philly-born actor famous for his roles in the “Austin Powers” trilogy and his work on “Robot Chicken,” hits the halfway mark on February 8.

Elizabeth Banks, known for her flamboyant portrayal of Effie Trinket in the “Hunger Games” series, will celebrate her 50th birthday on February 10. Mahershala Ali, noted for his performances in “Moonlight” and “House of Cards,” will be turning 50 on February 16.

March brings the birthdays of several stars, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who charmed viewers as Zack Morris in “Saved the Bell,” on March 1. Jenna Fischer, famous for her role as Pam Beesly on “The Office,” will hit the half-century mark on March 7.

April presents us with the birthday of Spanish beauty Penélope Cruz, known for her collaborations with director Pedro Almodóvar. She will turn 50 on April 28.

In May, we celebrate the birthday of multi-talented British actor and comedian Matt Berry, best known for his role in “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Fairuza Balk, the goth-girl with an impressive filmography including “The Craft” and “Almost Famous,” will be turning 50 on May 21.

As we jump into June, we have Paul Greene, the heartthrob of the Hallmark Channel, reaching the milestone on June 2.

The talented Hannah Waddingham, known for her role in the popular comedy “Ted Lasso,” will celebrate her 50th trip around the sun on July 28.

Hilary Swank, recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, will be turning 50 on July 30.

August brings us two more birthdays – Michael Shannon, known for his roles in films like “Nocturnal Animals” and “Revolutionary Road,” and Amy Adams, a six-time Academy Award nominee.

On September 1, we celebrate the birthday of Burn Gorman, a sought-after character actor with an impressive filmography.

As we enter October, we have Matthew Macfadyen, known for his roles in “Pride & Prejudice” and “Succession,” hitting the half-century mark on October 17.

On October 28, we celebrate the birthday of Joaquin Phoenix, an acclaimed actor who recently starred in the controversial film “Napoleon.”

And finally, we have Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the world’s highest-paid and most famous actors, celebrating his 50th birthday on November 11. DiCaprio continues to captivate audiences with his talent and dedication to his craft.

As these stars reach this significant milestone in their lives, let us celebrate their achievements and wish them a very happy 50th birthday!