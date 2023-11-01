New Measures Implemented to Counter Communal Hatred on Social Media Following Kochi Blasts

In the wake of the tragic blasts that occurred during a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kochi, the police have taken drastic actions to curb the spread of communal hatred through social media platforms. Roughly 25 users have been identified and cases have been registered against them for inciting violence and promoting communal disharmony. The police have also flagged around 89 social media accounts that were found to be posting highly polarizing content.

The authorities are currently investigating the geographical locations of these users to take appropriate legal action against them under the IT Act. It has been discovered that some of these accounts were operated from outside the state, making it crucial for the police to collaborate with concerned authorities to address the issue effectively.

To combat the dissemination of venomous content, the cyber investigation wing and technical intelligence team of the state police have compiled a comprehensive list of social media accounts that have the potential to disrupt communal harmony within the state. As a result, platforms such as Facebook and YouTube have been notified about 100 suspicious accounts, leading to the removal of 59 accounts and their content.

Furthermore, cases have been filed against certain news portals for publishing communal content, especially concerning the Kalamassery blast. These steps are being taken to ensure that responsible parties are held accountable for their actions in spreading communal disharmony.

However, it is important to note that the police have observed a decrease in the generation of inflammable content since news reports regarding the identity of the suspect began to circulate. While some users have voluntarily removed their contentious posts, the police will retrieve the content of serious offenders for further investigation and possible legal action. Complaints against individuals who have defamed others through their social media content have also been received, although action may vary depending on the severity of the offense.

As part of their ongoing investigation into the blasts, the police have seized various materials used for making bombs from the house of the accused, Dominic Martin. In an unusual turn of events, Martin has declined legal aid, stating that he intends to argue his case himself.