WhatsApp to End Support for Older Android and iPhone Devices

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support certain older Android and iPhone devices starting from October 24, 2023. The company wants to focus on developing new features for users on the latest versions of the operating system. The devices that will no longer be supported include Android versions 4.1 and older.

In an official note on the WhatsApp FAQ, it is stated that the decision to end support is based on factors such as the number of users on outdated software and the lack of latest security updates for these devices. WhatsApp will continue to inform users and encourage them to upgrade their devices to continue using the messaging app.

Some of the devices that will no longer be supported include Samsung Galaxy S2, Nexus 7, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and several others. After October 24, WhatsApp developers will stop providing technical support and updates for these devices, which means that users will no longer receive automatic updates, patches, security fixes, or new services for their operating systems.

This decision poses a potential security risk for these devices, making them vulnerable to hackers and malware attacks. It is essential for users to check their device software and consider upgrading to ensure the security of their personal information.

To check the software version on an Android device, go to Settings, then navigate to About phone and select Software information. For iOS devices, go to Settings, then General, and choose Software Update to view the software version.

Sources: WhatsApp FAQ

